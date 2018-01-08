BOZEMAN- The Bozeman area has seen quite a few avalanches over the last couple weeks. Slides have been triggered by skiers, and snowmobilers and claimed lives.

“We’re in an awesome community that loves to be outside and do outdoor activities and go on an adventure in the backcountry, but you have to have the gear for emergency situations,” said Assistant Recreation Manager, Holly Crane.

However, the gear is useless if you don’t know how to use it.

“You’re already in a situation that’s emotional and stressful, and you’re panicking, so you have to use that gear quickly and know how to use it,” said Crane.

Once an avalanche is triggered, you have between 12 and 15 minutes to find your backcountry partner. In a situation like that, it’s important to know your equipment and be able to use it as fast as possible. That where a training park like the one in Beall Park comes into play.

“It has three beacons buries so you can so a single search or multiple searches up to three and the more practice you get, the easier it will be for once you get out into the backcountry,” said Crane

That park is open every day from 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. So grab your backcountry buddies and learn how to use that equipment or just go for a refresher. Crane added that it’s always better to be prepared.

The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center will be hosting a free one-hour avalanche awareness talk and one-hour beacon practice at Beall Park Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

-Morgan Davies reporting for MTN