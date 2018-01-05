MISSOULA – A Missoula convenience store is looking for its signature “baby dino” after thieves made off with the iconic statue during a stormy power outage last week.

Managers of the Noon’s Sinclair at the corner of East Broadway and Madison say the 3′ tall Sinclair dino vanished sometime after midnight last Friday, when the winter storm knocked out power to that part of Missoula, leaving the store in the dark.

This dinosaur, which has been the symbol of Sinclair gas for the past century, is smaller than some. It’s made of aluminum but is still “kelly green” in color, measuring about 6′ from nose to tail.

Missoula Police are investigating and Noon’s is offering a reward for the dino’s safe return.

Five years ago, a larger Sinclair dino statue was stolen from the Noon’s outlet at the Wye west of Missoula. That fiberglass dinosaur was recovered later, but thieves had decapitated the marketing critter.

-Dennis Bragg reporting for MTN