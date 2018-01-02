A true chinook is developing across the prairies of Montana, with temperatures warming between 20-45 over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, inversions have developed in the valleys which is creating moderate to poor air quality. This pattern will continue for the next several days. Temperatures will rise into the 30s and even a few 40s across the plains. However, the valleys will trap cold air, moisture, and pollution. Highs around the Capital, Bozeman, and Missoula should hold in the 0s. This weekend, a weak front could bring a few mountain snow showers and spotty rain/snow in the prairies. Hopefully this storm will bring in enough of a pressure change that it will scour out the inversions in the valleys and push highs above freezing both Saturday and Sunday. The warmer, drier pattern will continue into the middle of next week before another snowstorm could be in the works.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz