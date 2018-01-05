

HELENA- The Montana Department of Environmental Quality released the scoping report for Tintina Resources’ proposed copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.

The scoping report compiled feedback collected from communities and interested parties over the public comment period.

According to the DEQ, they received 9,236 comments and letters on the project. Two versions of an automatically generated letter made up 97 percent of all comments.

The report says the form letters all focused on the Smith River. The copper mine’s proposed location is near a tributary of the Smith River. The majority of the concerns expressed in the comments surrounded the long-term effects of a mine along the Missouri River corridor, potential mitigation and clean-up, and the consideration of alternatives.

Tintina Resources has said it is committed to protecting the environment surrounding the mine.

The next set is the completion of the project’s Environmental Impact Statement or EIS.

You can see the full scoping report on the DEQ’s Black Butte Copper Mine page.