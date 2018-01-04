HARLEM- The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has identified Antonio Castillo, Jr., of Harlem/Fort Belknap, as the man who died recently from hypothermia.

Castillo, 48 years old, died as a result of hypothermia and exposure to extremely frigid temperatures on December 29th, according to Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Jay Billmayer.

Castillo was residing in an aged bumper pull type camper trailer with an insufficient heat source for the sub-zero ambient temperatures.

The manner of death has been determined to be accidental.

The Blaine County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office would like to remind everybody to be vigilant and check on family or friends that may be living in non-traditional or temperature-sensitive living arrangements when the outside temperatures are so cold.

This marks at least the third Montana death directly related to exposure within the last several weeks.

Nicole Reynolds of Helena, 34, died from exposure after she walked away from a Butte-area home.

David Martinez of California, 61 years old, was found in his van, which was parked at the Walmart in Kalispell, several days ago.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN