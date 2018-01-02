A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for counties along the northern Rocky Mountain Front until 11 am this morning. Blowing snow will cause extremely low visibility and some roads are closed. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for counties just east of the Rocky Mountain front, and parts of central Montana. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for parts of eastern Montana until 9 am.

An arctic air mass is situated over the midwestern United States, and this arctic high is keeping weather stagnant this week. A warmer air mass in the western part of the state will push eastward as the week goes on, but high pressure over the valleys will keep those areas inverted and much colder. Air quality in valley locations will potentially worsen as the week goes on, due to the strong inversion trapping pollution. However, the eastern areas of Montana will experience chinook winds, which will keep temperatures in those areas much milder. Saturday night, a storm moves through Montana, starting out as a mixture of rain and snow but eventually turning to snow as temperatures fall. This storm will move out quickly and not produce much snow, just a light dusting.

Stay safe out there