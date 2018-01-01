A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect until 11am Tuesday for the northern Rocky Mountain Front.  Highway 2 is CLOSED from Marias Pass through East Glacier, Browning, to Cut Bank at the junction of Highway 358.  Highway 89 South to the junction with MT-44 is CLOSED.  Ground blizzard conditions are occurring.  Travel will be dangerous to impossible.  Life-threatening conditions extend along the Hi-Line into eastern Montana.  Temperatures are as cold as -38 near Havre, -35 Malta, -34 Harlem, -33 Glasgow, -29 Shelby, and -29 Chinook.  Wind chills are near -50 in parts of eastern Montana.  Warmer air will slowly develop over the next few days as arctic high pressure retreats.

Curtis Grevenitz's first job was at KTVH, He took the job, having never even visited Montana, where he experiences -40 degree temperatures, large wildland fires, baseball-sized hail, amazing aurora borealis, and skied in a snowstorm that dropped 72 inches of snow in 36 hours! After leaving for a little while, Curtis returned to KTVH in 2016.

