

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect until 11am Tuesday for the northern Rocky Mountain Front. Highway 2 is CLOSED from Marias Pass through East Glacier, Browning, to Cut Bank at the junction of Highway 358. Highway 89 South to the junction with MT-44 is CLOSED. Ground blizzard conditions are occurring. Travel will be dangerous to impossible. Life-threatening conditions extend along the Hi-Line into eastern Montana. Temperatures are as cold as -38 near Havre, -35 Malta, -34 Harlem, -33 Glasgow, -29 Shelby, and -29 Chinook. Wind chills are near -50 in parts of eastern Montana. Warmer air will slowly develop over the next few days as arctic high pressure retreats.

Curtis Grevenitz