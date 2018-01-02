GREAT FALLS- A BNSF tank car tipped on its side in Great Falls on Monday.

It happened at the BNSF railyard on Monday morning.

BNSF spokesman Ross Lane says there were no hazardous materials released, and the car was not compromised.

During routine operations in the yard, the car accidentally derailed. In the course of re-railing the car, the car tipped over.

The car was put back upright and rerailed on Monday afternoon.

Out of an abundance of caution, BNSF hazardous materials employees and contractors were on site to monitor the process.

There were no injuries.