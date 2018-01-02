HELENA- Democratic state Rep. Tom Woods of Bozeman has dropped out of Montana’s U.S. House race – although five Democrats remain, vying for the nomination to challenge Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte.

Woods announced his decision Monday with a post on his personal Facebook page, saying he couldn’t compete with other candidates who already had raised “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Woods said those amounts are “well over ten times of what I have been able to raise.”

Woods, 56, became the third Democrat in the race last summer, following Billings attorney John Heenan and former land-trust director Grant Kier of Missoula. Three other Democrats have since announced they’re in the race as well: Former state Sen. Lynda Moss of Billings, former state Rep. Kathleen Williams of Bozeman and attorney Jared Pettinato of Whitefish.

Woods didn’t endorse anyone in his departure message, although he did mention Heenan, saying “he has very similar progressive-issue positions to me on health-care reform, human rights, raising the minimum wage and fighting corporate money in politics.”

Heenan and Kier each reported last October that they already had $200,000 or more in campaign funding; the next report for all candidates is due Jan. 31.

Gianforte, a Bozeman businessman and philanthropist, won election as Montana’s only U.S. House member last May 25 in a special election. He succeeded Ryan Zinke, who had resigned his post to become President Donald Trump’s Interior secretary.

Gianforte is running for a second term this year.

Democrats will choose their nominee for the race in the June 5 primary election.