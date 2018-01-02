GREAT FALLS- The Cascade Co. Health Dept. is reminding residents that influenza is active in the county and people should take steps to protect themselves.

Cascade Co. saw some of the first cases of the flu in Montana back in September. Since then, there have been more than 60 reported cases in the county.

Statewide there have more than 500 reported cases, over 100 hospitalizations, and seven flu-related deaths.

Cascade Co. offers weekly flu clinics for people to get immunizations.

The hours and days of those clinics are Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Health experts also say it is important to practice good hand washing, cover your mouth when you cough and stay home if you are sick.

For more information on influenza and prevention visit the Montana DPHHS website.