

HELENA- A Helena suspect has been sentenced for a shooting that took place on a heavily traveled Capitol City street last May.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Kenneth B. Johnston plead guilty to felony criminal endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Charging documents say the May 17th incident at the Gold Nugget Casino began during a confrontation at the casino parking lot where a female victim accused Johnston of damaging her vehicle earlier that day.

Witnesses say Johnston pulled a semi-automatic pistol and began shooting at the victim and in the air.

Story continues below



One witness near the victim said he could hear bullets going past him.

Investigators found 9 spent .40 caliber bullet cases in the casino parking lot.

Johnston left the area shortly afterwards, dropping the handgun in the grass at a school bus stop on Cedar street. The weapon was recovered the next day by Helena police.

Judge Mike Menahan sentenced Johnston to 20 years with the Department of Corrections with 15 years suspended.