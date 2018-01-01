A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for parts of northeastern Montana until 11 am today. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of north-central Montana until 11 am Tuesday, due to blowing snow and low visibility.

Happy New Year, everyone! To end 2017, parts of northern Montana received up to 48 inches of snow! If you’re a snow lover, you’re in luck, because 2018 is starting out extremely cold, and that snow isn’t going to melt any time soon. Temperatures this morning are down in the 20s and 30s below zero, and wind chills are down in the 50s below. An arctic air mass has settled in across the United States, and a lot of the Midwest and even parts of the South are under a wind chill warning or wind chill advisory. This arctic high will keep any snow from coming into the area this week, but temperatures will be dangerously cold. Saturday, a storm moves in that could start as a bit of a rain/ snow mix, but then turn to snow as the temperatures drop. This will continue into Sunday afternoon. We won’t see much accumulation from this storm, but it could create icy roads due to rain falling and then freezing over.

Stay safe out there.

Katie Alexander