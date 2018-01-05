HARDIN — A Crow Tribal Judge is accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a bottle of alcohol after he apparently did not return her phone calls, according to recently filed court documents.

Associate Judge of the Judicial Branch of the Crow Nation Kari Covers Up, 41, is charged in Big Horn County District Court with assault.

The alleged assault happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 16 at the victim’s home in Hardin.

The male victim reported that Covers Up came to his home upset with him for not returning his phone calls, according to charging documents filed Dec. 27.

The victim was lying on his side in bed when Covers Up allegedly began hitting him in the head with a bottle of alcohol.

The assault left the victim with a cut on his forehead.

Covers Up allegedly continued the assault until she passed out at the foot of the bed.

Covers Up was elected judge in 2013 and began dealing with criminal cases.

“Judge Covers Up took an interesting path to reach the judicial field,” according to a report from the National Judicial College. “She originally graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Liberal Studies. And also received her Masters of Social Work from Walla Walla College.”

It’s unclear how the charges will impact her duties in tribal court.

-Aja Goare reporting for MTN