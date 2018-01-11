Frank Lloyd Wright Building demolition, courtesy of Jack Ginsburg

WHITEFISH – The historic Frank Lloyd Wright Building on Central Street was one of the only structures designed by the famous architect in Montana.

It was also one of the last buildings that he designed before he died in 1959.

That same year the building opened as a medical clinic. In recent years, the building has been used for law offices.

The owner agreed to sell it for $1.7 million but that offer had to be received by Wednesday.

When no deal was reached, demolition began, making it the first viable Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building to be lost in more than 40 years.

