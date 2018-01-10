A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10 am in many counties across northern Montana. After 10 am, this will be increased to a Winter Storm Watch. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until tonight for counties in southeast Montana, including Billings. An AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect today in the backcountry of the Gallatin National Forest, just outside of Yellowstone.

Waking up today and facing the cold was really a shock to the system. Temperatures fell dramatically overnight, forming a layer of ice over the roads which is now getting covered in a blanket of snow. This morning, road conditions are far less than ideal. The picture from MacDonald pass speaks a thousand words- slick, icy roads, covered in snow, and many other places also have high winds, causing blowing snow and low visibility. Take care when driving today, and make sure to leave plenty early in able to get to your final destination on time. The snow will continue throughout the day, but we’ll get a short break from it tonight before the next storm comes in Thursday. By tonight, valley locations could see around 1-3 inches, and higher elevations even more. Tomorrow will bring even more snow accumulation, around 4-8 inches in the valleys, and up to a foot in the mountains.

Be safe out there, everyone!

Katie Alexander