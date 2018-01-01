(EAST HELENA) Leaders in East Helena will be looking for a new police chief in 2018.

Chief Dale Aschim completed his last day with the East Helena Police Department on Friday, after ten years leading the department.

Aschim officially announced his resignation Dec. 5, in a letter he read at a meeting of the East Helena City Council.

According to his biography on the East Helena city website, Aschim previously worked as a police officer in Conrad and as a training officer with the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and the state Department of Corrections. He first joined EHPD as a reserve officer in 2003, then was appointed police chief in 2007.

The city council is scheduled to appoint an acting police chief during its regular meeting Tuesday night.