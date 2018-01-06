FAIRFIELD- A community is reaching out to help a couple who lost everything last week.

On Tuesday around 12 p.m., a fire ripped through Evan and Judy Vervick’s home near Fairfield.

According to Evan Vervick, the fire started due to an electrical problem in the walls and quickly escalated.

The Fairfield Fire Department along with surrounding crews battled the flames and were able to put the fire out.

However, the house is a total loss.

The couple is currently staying with friends and has called the community outreach unbelievable.

“They have just been calling and offering their support and prayers,” Evan Vervick said. “We have had so many calls offering to help, doing what they can. I’m very thankful for being out here in this area.”

You can donate to the couple through New Life Church in Fairfield with 100 percent of the donations going to the Vervicks.

If you would like to donate, click here.