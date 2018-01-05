

KALISPELL – A woman close to the man who was found dead in a van parked at the Kalispell Walmart paints a better picture of what led 61-year-old David Martinez to a tragic death.

“I met David when I was 16,” Kadie Wilson says. “He was a surfer. And he was handsome and funny and exciting, and I fell in love with him. He was my very first love.”

Wilson says she will never forget Martinez, the love of her life and her fiance.

“This gentleman was found in the early morning hours of the 29th, deceased in his van that he had been living in in the Walmart parking lot,” said Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry.

But Wilson wants people to know there have been some misconceptions about the circumstances of his death.

“David Wylie Martinez did not die a homeless, indigent man in the Kalispell parking lot of Walmart,” said Wilson.

While it was thought that Martinez was a homeless man, his fiancé says he actually had been living in this home with her until they got into an argument in about mid-November about his condition as a diabetic.

“He came home from the doctor, and he told me he had to go on the injectable. A rash started on his leg and slowly, over about a month, covered his entire body,” Wilson said.

In severe pain and his health declining fast, Martinez told her he was giving up. She says they got into an argument, he left, and she never saw him again.

“Because of all the medications and the pain and going on the injectable, and it not working and not getting his blood level where it was supposed to be, he did say he was done and couldn’t take anymore,” said Wilson.

Wilson says that she just wants people to know he was a good man and that he was loved.

“He was a man who was very loved and wanted, and I am so sorry this happened,” said Wilson.

Wilson says she is planning a memorial for Martinez. She says they plan to paddle out into the ocean and spread his ashes over the ocean where he once loved to surf.

-Nicole Miller reporting for MTN