DUTTON- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dutton on Sunday night.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m.

There were no reports of any people injured.

Dutton Volunteer Fire Department was paged to the garage fire, and Power Volunteer Fire Department was called out to do structure protection so that the Dutton crew could get the fire under control.

Story continues below



The Dutton Volunteer Fire Department says that a shop and three junk cars were deemed a complete loss, and also lost in the fire were some of the homeowner’s pets.

Dutton firefighters said on Facebook: “A huge thank you goes out to all the volunteers who responded to last night’s call, as it could have been serious fire. All of our thoughts go to the family affected.”