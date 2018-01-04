

MISSOULA – A company that made “Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups in 2016” is branching out to Missoula and bringing 50 news jobs along with it.

Class Pass is a “fitness tech company” valued at roughly $400 million.

The Class Pass business model is similar to Netflix, but instead of sitting on the couch and binge-watching on our favorite TV shows, Class Pass offers a variety of group fitness classes across multiple gyms or studios.

“Class Pass has been identified as one of the fastest growing companies in the US,” Missoula Economic Partnership CEO and President James Grunke said. “Instead of having individual gym memberships, they aggregate it so you may have a membership with Class Pass, but you can go to multiple studios. It’s really designed for somebody with a busy schedule. Instead of you having to conform to a gym or studio schedule, now you get to try and use everyone’s schedule.”

Class Pass has five headquarters around the world: London, Sydney, New York, San Francisco and Missoula in the Millennium Building.

The company was looking for a city surrounded by health living and a growing tech sector.

“We spend a lot of time trying to pursue technology or high-tech related jobs, and we see a lot of success in that, and I think a company like Class Pass coming here validates that,” Grunke said. “It’s a unique opportunity for Missoula and Montana.”

Class Pass is currently available in bigger cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Seattle, but Grunke said it might not be long until the app is available in the state since the company will be working out of Missoula.

The company is looking for employees interested in business development, the tech industry, and healthy living.

Class Pass is taking applications on their website.

-Kent Luetzen reportin for MTN