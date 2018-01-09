

Warm enough for rain, but a sharp cold front will drop temperatures between 10-20 degrees in less than 30 minutes. Rapid freezing of wet surfaces and a transition to snow will create hazardous driving conditions. Walking will also be difficult and many surfaces will become a sheet of ice.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state tonight into Wednesday for areas of light snow. A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect for southeast Montana for heavier snow totals. Widespread snow will fall tonight on top of the ice. Temperatures will fall into the 0s and 10s. A coating up to a few inches will be on the ground by morning. Snow will taper off through the morning in the lower elevations, with areas of snow continuing in the mountains. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 0s up on the Hi-Line, 10s and 20s elsewhere. There will be a little break in the snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning before the next storm spreads snow back across the state. Snow will be moderate and potentially heavy through Thursday afternoon and night. Several more inches will accumulate. Temperatures will be coldest in the 0s and 10s throughout northern Montana. Western and southern areas will have highs in the 20s and 30s. Friday, light snow will slowly come to an end through the day. By that time, several inches will have blanketed much of the state. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers. A west wind will increase off the Rocky Mountain Front up to 30mph, which could blow some snow around. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Sunday, another weak front could bring some light snow to areas along and east of the Continental Divide by later in the evening. A second “January Thaw” could be in the works next week as temperatures top out in the 40s and 50s for a few days.

Be safe!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist