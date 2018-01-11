MISSOULA – Are you ready to fly, Missoula? Two local entrepreneurs say they’re happy to finally offer their unique company to the community as Flying Squirrel bounces into business after months of anticipation.

The international trampoline park chain opened its first Montana location Thursday after weeks of construction delays. Luke and his brother Cody Schueler — who are both originally from Hamilton — have been expanding their trampoline business since 2010.

Toddlers and teenagers were soaring as the newest and largest trampoline park in Missoula opened its doors. Flying Squirrel started as a chain of trampoline parks back in 2010, and now Luke Schueler says he’s happy to finally build a trampoline park near his stomping old grounds.

Story continues below



“Well, we’re originally from this area, so we wanted to offer our unique concept to the people of Montana — and especially Missoula and the surrounding towns,” Luke said. “We want to help kids break away from the video games and actually have an active, healthy lifestyle.”

The park features a kids area for toddlers, a dodge ball arena, a massive central freestyle zone for everyone, and some hoops on the side for basketball players.

Pricing starts at $16 for one hour, and around $4 for every half-hour after.

It was a large investment to get the project started, as everything is custom built for their business. Everything from the trampolines to the padding are designed specifically with Flying Squirrel in mind.

The massive amount of planning required time, but Luke Schueler says it’s paid off.

“It’s the safest trampoline park out there. We pad everything and we put a lot of time and effort [because] it’s our passion to make sure everyone has a great experience,” Luke told MTN News. “But ultimately the safest experience. And so Flying Squirrel is all about customer safety, cleanliness, and a good time.”

Flying Squirrel offers fun and safety for the child and the child at heart. The business is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, they are open until midnight.

The Flying Squirrel is located at 2501 Brooks Street, where Hastings used to be.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua for MTN News