Winter is back! Last night’s cold front has produced a tremendous temperature tumble of 20-50 degrees. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Thursday and Friday along the Continental Divide, with snow totals as high as 18″ in the mountains by Saturday. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Thursday and Friday for north central Montana where 4-12″ will accumulate. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY remains in effect for eastern Montana through the night into Thursday morning. An AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect for the mountains near Bozeman, Livingston, and Red Lodge. With all of the new snow, avalanche conditions are unstable and it’s best to stay out of the backcountry with slides easily triggered.

Wow, there’s a lot going on. Snow with the cold front only accumulated ~1-3″. Thursday will start out quiet, but snow will increase through the western part of the state in the morning, making it through central Montana by the afternoon. Snow will be steady, and heavy times. Several inches will accumulate through the evening and overnight. Snow totals will generally range between 6-12″ in the lower elevations and up to 18-24″ in the mountains. Highs will be very cold, in the 0s and 10s. Friday, snow will slowly ease up and come to an end. Highs will remain cold east of the Divide, in the 0s and 10s. Friday night into Saturday, a chinook will develop and push out the arctic air. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with highs reaching the 30s to around 40. Some blowing and drifting snow is likely. Sunday a weak front will bring a period of light snow to eastern Montana along with a brief reinforcing shot of colder air. This quick cool down will start to warm up on Monday, with highs getting back into the 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild, with temperatures in the 40s to around 50. Buckle up and be safe on this wild, weather ride.

Curtis Grevenitz