

LOCKWOOD – Every year during the holidays, Hardin Chevrolet gifts a car to a deserving member the community.

This year, they said the choice was clear after multiple nominations came in for an 18-year old girl named Bethany Taylor.

Taylor is one of the hundreds of students in School District 2 considered to be homeless. She was also the focus of a story that aired on some MTN stations in November on youth homelessness in our community.

At just 14, Taylor was kicked out and left to fend for herself. Since then, she has stayed in school, finally finding a home with the Tumbleweed transitional housing program. Beyond school, Taylor works five days a week at the Lockwood Boys and Girls Club, which she attended growing up.

She has managed to get to school, work, doctors appointments, and everything in between without a car.

“Just knowing that I am going to be able to get places and not have to worry about how I am going to get from point A to point B,” said Taylor. “It’s just one of those things that I know I am going to be able to grow and it is just such a blessing.”

The car given to Taylor was donated to Hardin Chevrolet by an elderly customer who wanted to remain anonymous. Due to her generous donation, Hardin Chevrolet will be able to cover Taylor’s first year of insurance, as well as the licensing fees. They have also donated $500 to both the Boys and Girls Club and Tumbleweed.

“We were just moved,” said Jamey Eisenbarth, the owner of Hardin Chevrolet. “We were moved by her adversity and her willingness to give back…This year was just perfect for Beth, her story first the vehicle that we were donated. It’s going to fit her needs.”

Despite her difficult situation, Taylor has never given up and continues to put school and the kids at the Lockwood Boys and Girls Club first.

Taylor plans to graduate from Senior High School in the spring, then attend college in Oregon.

-Samantha Harrelson reporting for MTN