

HELENA- Like the rest of us, scam artists make new years resolutions.

They want to find new ways to take your money.

The Government Grant scam, also known as the Impostor scam tries to trick you into thinking the government wants to give you money.

Scammers will try to contact you either through Facebook Messenger, email or a phone call, posing as a government official saying you’re eligible for a grant; you just have to pay taxes and fees and fill out an application.

You’re not getting free money, it’s a scammer trying to get your personal information and your money.

“And they need to pay is a one-time fee to cover the taxes up-front, so they’ll request a fast payout, either thru a prepaid debit card or thru a wire transfer,”

says Marcus Meyer, Investigator with the Montana Office of Consumer Protection.

“They’ll either try to take it out of existing accounts that you have if they get access to your bank account, or they may try some form of identity theft where they set up new credit cards in your name or apply for loans in your name.”

There are many of online resources available for you to fight this scam.

Here’s a list you can start with.

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0113-government-grant-scams

https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/learn-grants/grant-fraud/grant-related-scams.html

https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/learn-grants/grant-fraud/grant-scam-fraud-alerts.html

https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/learn-grants/grant-fraud.html