GREAT FALLS- Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks say hunters taking part in the Sage Creek Chronic Wasting Disease hunt need to be prepared for severe weather and limited road access.

The Sage Creek hunt area is north of Chester and along the Canadian border. FWP says the area is remote with almost no paved roads, few towns or services and nearly 20 miles from U.S. Highway 2.

A news release Wednesday says few of the roads in the hunt area have been plowed, and more snow could arrive before the hunt ends.

People headed into the area should make sure they have the proper gear, including food and water, tire chains for traction and a shovel.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission authorized the hunt to help monitor the prevalence of Chronic Wasting Disease, an always fatal neurological disease that can affect deer and elk.

The hunt begins on Jan. 6 and is scheduled to run until hunters have reached the 157 deer quota, or until Feb. 15 whichever happens first. FWP recently up the quota after getting a better count of animals in the area. Meeting the quota will help wildlife managers get a statistically accurate sample.

For the complete rules and guidelines for the Sage Creek Hunt go to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s website.