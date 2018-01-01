

GREAT FALLS- Peak West Bank Landing, a new health and wellness center, is set for its grand opening on Saturday, January 6th.

The new location is part of the West Bank Landing project along 3rd Street NW across from the fairgrounds.

The event is open to the public and includes food, beverages, fitness demonstrations, and membership giveaways.

Community events manager Tammy Heigh said the celebration is meant to give the community a chance to set what the facility has to offer.

“We want to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year as we move forward,” she said.

According to the new club’s manager, Jean Vaskey, the project started through Talcott Construction, which wanted a health club in the West Bank Landing development area.

“They approached our owners and management group to see if they would be interested in building a second location,” Vaskey said.

Construction of the new facility began in late June. The club is housed in the former barrel building, which was built in 1940.

“Originally we thought we would build a new structure,” Vaskey said. “When the owners started looking at this very cool building, they thought, ‘Wow, what a great opportunity to repurpose this old building.'”

Vaskey said the club might incorporate outside exercises and training along the River’s Edge Trail in the future.

The grand opening event begins at 12 p.m., and a semi-formal event starts at 4 p.m.

Peak West Bank Landing hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

People are encouraged to call the club at (406) 604-4334 before stopping by during the opening week as hours may fluctuate.