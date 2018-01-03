GREAT FALLS- In October, the State of Montana was granted an extension to comply with the federal Real ID requirements for state-issued identification.

As a result, travelers can continue to use their Montana driver’s license or other state issued-identification for air travel.

Under the current extension, the Transportation Safety Administration will accept current Montana licenses and other IDs until October 10, 2018; however, additional extensions are likely until Montana can fully implement the Real ID requirements.

In a press release, the Great Falls International Airport said on Tuesday that staff continues to receive daily calls about the requirement to use a passport for travel starting in mid-January 2018.

This requirement is no longer valid, according to Airport officials, and travelers can expect to continue using state-issued identification until new identification cards are available.