

GREAT FALLS- After a family in Sun Prairie lost their home to a fire last Wednesday, the Lithia car dealer in Great Falls has stepped forward and asked the community to help.

Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Great Falls is challenging businesses and residents to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

The donations will help pay for a new roof on the home, which is unlivable right now.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the roof, and the living room but those main rooms were destroyed.

Story continues below



According to Lithia Chrysler General Manager Brian Belderrain, he and his employees wanted to do more for the family of nine.

“After seeing the extensive damage done to the house, we decided we should take further action,” he said. “We’d donate $3,000 as long as we can raise $3,000.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised more than $7,000.

The challenge began on Friday and runs through January 6th. To visit the GoFundMe account, click here .

The page includes this overview:

We thank God everyone got out safe, and they were able to save all the animals. They closed on their first house Dec. 15th 2017 and were so thankful. The house wasn’t the nicest and needed work, but it was theirs. They spent their life savings on the down payment and moving. This meant the was very little under the tree this year, but they finally had a home they could call their own and were very happy. Then the house had a chimney fire Dec 26th. The next morning while trying to go back to the house to see the damage, their truck quit. They find themselves in an uninhabitable home, a broken truck, a foot of snow on the ground, in the middle of the subzero weather.