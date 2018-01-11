GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls family managed to escape a house fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at a house on 41st Street South near 4th Avenue.

The family of six noticed the fire in the basement and safely evacuated.

The fire was confined to a bedroom in the basement, with a little extension to the first floor.

Story continues below



Great Falls Fire Rescue had the fire extinguished within about 30 minutes and then began ventilation and mop-up.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, nor the amount of damage.

-Natalie McAlpine reporting for MTN