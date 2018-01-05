GLACIER NATIONAL PARK- Glacier National Park officials say a Great Fall was rescued on New Year’s Day after becoming stuck in deep snowpack in the park.

Flathead Co. dispatchers alerted park rangers of the situation just after 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the 25-year-old man was traveling off trail near the Apgar Lookout Trail when he became stuck.

Glacier National Park rangers, Flathead Co. and North Valley Search and Rescue responded.

Rangers were able to direct the man back to the trail where they met him and escorted him back to the trailhead. He was transported by snowmobile back to his vehicle.

The man arrived at his vehicle around 11:00 p.m. He was not injured.

Park officials remind visitors to be prepared for situations like this and check avalanche conditions when they travel in the backcountry during winter.

Glacier National Park provides safety and travel information on its website