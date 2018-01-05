HELENA – If you’ve been cooped up this winter between snow storms and freezing temperatures, now might be the time to plan for spring and summer activities.

Friday marked the first day of the Great Rockies Sport Show at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

According to the show’s producer Bill Reier, this year is similar to past shows from the last 18 years that Reier has been organizing the show across the state. The focus of the show remains on hunting and fishing, and the show floor features exhibits with boats, RVs, firearms and more.

This year also features “Rattlesnake Dave” and his group of West Texas Rattlesnakes. On Saturday, Dave will perform four rattlesnake shows throughout the day followed by three more on Sunday.

Reier said the sport show is about more than just sport.

“This is a way to come down and start planning for your outdoor adventures for 2018 and see your friends and family that might be down here also. [There’s] a lot to see and do,” Reier said.

The sport show goes through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Then the show heads to Billings Jan. 19, Bozeman on Feb. 23 and Missoula March 16.