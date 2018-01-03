

HELENA- A Helena suspect is accused of threatening a group of people with a handgun over the weekend.

Clayton T. Grewell has been charged with Felony Assault with a weapon.

Charging documents say a victim in the case contacted law enforcement about threatening messages she allegedly received from Grewell on Facebook.

While speaking with law enforcement officers, the victim spoke about a confrontation that allegedly took place at the Valley Hub Bar Saturday night.

During an argument at the bar, Grewell allegedly asked the victim and a group of other individuals if they’d like to quote, “take the fight outside.”

Grewell then allegedly got into his truck and pointed a handgun at the victim others before he drove away.

When interviewed by law officers, Grewell allegedly said the gun was an air-soft pistol, saying the group of people was threatening him.

Once he was arrested, charging documents say Grewell told law officers he had lied about using an air-soft gun. He said the weapon was actually a 9-millimeter handgun.

Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.00.

Grewell will be arraigned in District Court later this month.