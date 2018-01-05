

GREAT FALLS- Gary Hansen pleaded not guilty on Thursday to four counts of sexual assault and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Last year, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that Judge Dirk Sandefur illegally accepted a ‘no contest plea’ while overseeing the original 2015 sexual assault case.

In a plea agreement, the state sentenced Hansen to 60 years in the Montana State Prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year old.

In 2013, the victim reported to her school counselor that Hansen had sexually abused her. According to court documents, the victim described the assault and said that Hansen had told not to tell anyone or he’ll go to jail.

Story continues below



When Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies went to Hansen’s home, they talked with two males who said their names were Ben and Bert Hansen. Ben told the deputy he needed to go inside the home and get something.

Court documents state that Bert told the deputy that Ben was not the man’s real name and his name was, in fact, Gary Hansen.

Other deputies arrived at the home so they could search the property for Hanson. A neighbor told deputies that they saw Hansen exit the back of the property and walk across the field.

Hansen was arrested in November of 2013 in Wyoming after eluding police for several months.

Hansen appealed the sentence, challenging the validity of the plea and the sentence, and raising a claim of ineffective assistance against his lawyer for negotiating a plea agreement premised upon an illegal plea.

The Montana Supreme Court ruled that such a plea cannot be entered for a sexual assault case.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki says in similar situations they would have the defendant enter an Alford plea.

The Supreme Court vacated Hansen’s sentence and sent the case back to District Court.

The new trial for Hansen has been set for April 16th.