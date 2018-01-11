HELENA- A Helena defendant is sentenced for a 2017 casino robbery.

Judge Mike Menahan sentenced Thomas J. Hansen to five years in the state prison for Robbery and Burglary.

Prosecutors say Hansen was one of two suspects who held up the Best Bet Casino at gunpoint on July 23rd.

Hansen allegedly pointed a gun at a casino clerk, demanding cash from the till and the clerk’s wallet.

Story continues below



Hansen was seen in district court Wednesday via video from the Montana State Prison.

He has priors for forgery, distribution dangerous drugs and he’s currently doing time for possession of dangerous drugs.