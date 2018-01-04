

HELENA – After being sworn in Tuesday, newly minted Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins is getting right to work.

The city held its routine administrative meeting on Wednesday, but this time Collins was at the head of the table. The meeting was the first official act of business for Collins who defeated longtime mayor Jim Smith in November to become the first black mayor of a Montana city.

In addition to discussing municipal issues, like Helena’s pilot snow removal project, Mayor Collins and the commission received a briefing on the basics of local government. The deputy city attorney also briefed the new commission on issues like public meetings as well ethical standards and practices when acting as a public official.

Throughout the meeting, Collins appeared engaged and asked follow-up questions about the processes of government. Collins said his first administrative meeting was a success.

“I thought it went well. It was smooth and we followed the agenda,” Collins said. “I thought it would be a little more stressful but it wasn’t. I’m looking forward to more meetings.”

Wednesday’s meeting was also a first for commissioner Heather O’loughlin. O’loughlin replaced commissioner Dan Ellison who opted not to run for another term.