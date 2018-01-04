HELENA- Sears Holdings announced Thursday that it plans to close more than 100 stores in 2018.

The company will close 64 Kmart locations and 39 Sears stores.

The first stores will close in early March.

The announcement says the Helena Kmart on Cedar and the Butte Kmart on Harrison will close in early April.

Sears Holdings said they are continuing to match their physical store footprint with their digital capabilities.

According to Business Insider, Sears is losing more than $1 billion a year with sales down 45 percent since early 2013, while carrying a debt load $4 billion.