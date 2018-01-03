

HELENA-A Helena suspect is arrested for injuring two Helena Police Officers.

Daniel James Troupe is charged with Felony Assault on a Peace Officer as well as Misdemeanor Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest following an incident early Wednesday morning.

Charging documents say two officers were dispatched to a Helena bar just after midnight.

Troupe and another individual were allegedly trying to start fights with customers and refusing to leave the business.

Officers say Troupe refused to identify himself to officers and then fought them when they tried to place him in custody.

Troupe allegedly slammed one officer against a bar, injuring his back and another officer said he suffered multiple injuries during the arrest.

Bond in the case has been set at $25,000.

Officials with Helena Police say both officers remain on duty.