

HELENA- A 49-year-old Helena man has been charged with robbery after an incident early Saturday morning at Helena’s Super 1 Foods.

Police officers were dispatched to the store just after midnight for reports of a man who attempted to leave the store through an alarmed emergency exit with a cart full of merchandise.

Court documents say employees followed the man, later identified as Todd Rude, and asked him to show proof he purchased the items. Employees said the man became aggressive, was holding a knife and threatened to stab one of the employees.

Rude then allegedly grabbed an employee by the throat an pushed him into a vehicle, injuring him, before fleeing.

Law enforcement officers found and arrested Rude several hours later at a nearby hotel where the tried to run from officers.

Court records said when Rude was being booked at the detention center officers found suspected drugs.

Rude has been charged with Robbery and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, both felonies, and misdemeanor Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bond at $40,000.