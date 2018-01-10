A Helena suspect is accused of sexually assaulting two young females.

Aasa Franklin Beeman is charged with two counts of Felony Sexual Assault.

Prosecutors say Beeman had sexual contact with the victims for the past two years, with the latest incident alleged to have taken place on Christmas day.

Beeman was arrested on Tuesday after the mother of the victims reported that her daughters, both under the age of 16, told her about the alleged assaults.

Bond in the case has been set at $50,000.00.

The maximum penalty for Sexual Assault is 100 years-to-life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.00.