HELENA- Police are asking the Helena residents to be on the lookout for a missing adult.

Police say 64-year-old Patrick Niergarth’s brother reported him missing. The brother lives out of state.

According to authorities, Niergarth has been missing since December 6, 2017. His last known location is believed to be Butte.

Niergarth stands around 5’09”, weighs around 178 lbs, has white hair and hazel eyes.

Story continues below



He may be driving a red 2012 Ford Focus with Montana license plate BZK877.

Police ask anyone with information local law enforcement or the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233.