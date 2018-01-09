HELENA- A 30-year-old Helena man faces a felony burglary charge after he allegedly broke into a home.

According to court documents, a woman called police just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning and told dispatcher her husband had a suspected burglar at gunpoint.

When police arrived at the home on the 1100 block of Hudson St. they found Leland Mark Hemen lying on the ground.

Police arrested Hemen without incident.

Court records say Hemen admitted to breaking into the home and told officers that he planned to steal shoes and socks.

Judge Michael Swingley set bond at $25,000 during a Monday Justice Court appearance.

If convicted, Hemen faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.