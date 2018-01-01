HELENA- One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to exercise more. The Helena YMCA is working to help people better keep their goals with the 4th annual New Year’s Day Sampler.

The sampler offers 20-minute classes for free in a casual and non-intimidating environment so that people can get an idea of the program. Classes included PiYo, Zumba, Yoga, POUND and more.

Helena YMCA CEO David Smith says that Jan. 1 is like the “Black Friday” of fitness and this sampler is a way for people to find out what works for them.

Group Fitness Instructor Desa Osterhout says that the event is a great way to meet the instructors and staying active is always a good idea.

“As we age it is an excellent idea to stay healthy, stay active,” says Osterhout, “It’s good for your bone strength. It’s good for your muscle strength. It’s good as an example to your kids.”

Currently, there are around 1,000 people a month use the organization’s 15 different group fitness classes.

Use of the YMCA facility is free during the first week of January this year.

For more about the YMCA and the programs they offer, visit http://helenaymca.org.