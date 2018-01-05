HELENA- The Career Training Institute kicked off their 2018 YouthBuild program Friday and welcomed their new group.

YouthBuild uses construction to provide education, leadership and certification opportunities for youth who did not attain a high school equivalency.

The program is made possible from a $1.3 million grant though the U.S. Department of Labor.

Through the program the group will build a home for Habitat for Humanity that will go to a Helena family in need.

YouthBuild Project Director Lisa Newman says that her favorite part of the programs is seeing how the participants grow over the nine month program.

“Young people who were maybe not successful in school find that they are able to attain goals, that they’re able to get some certificates and credentials that are going to give them a better chance at a good paying job,” says Newman.

Newman added that there are still a few spots open for the program.

This is the 7th year YouthBuid has been operating in Helena. To date they have built four houses.

For more information about YouthBuild visit their Facebook page