KALISPELL- A homeless man was found dead in a Kalispellparking lot early Monday morning, and officials believe he died about a week before he was found.

61-year-old David Martinez of California was found in his van, which was parked at the Kalispell Walmart.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says that Martinez was living in that vehicle.

Employees of the store found the body after they noticed the van had been sitting in the parking lot for quite some time and went to check in.

Martinez was found frozen inside a sleeping bag.

“At this point, we have submitted his blood to the Montana State Crime Lab for toxicology and we’ll see what we get back,” Curry said. “The cause of death is currently pending but it is a rough time of the year to be homeless in northwest Montana, pretty much anywhere in Montana for that matter, and unfortunately these people fall, often times, on unfortunate circumstances.”

Curry says it’s unknown how long Martinez had been dead before his body was found, but the death most likely occurred before Christmas.

-Nicole Miller reporting for MTN