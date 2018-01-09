

GREAT FALLS- Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks say hunters in north-central Montana killed 37 mule deer does and 13 mule deer bucks during the opening weekend of the Sage Creek CWD hunt.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioners authorized the hunt to monitor Chronic Wasting Disease in the area. A mule deer killed in Liberty County during the general hunting season tested positive for the disease.

Chronic Wasting Disease is an always fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. Chronic Wasting Disease first showed up in Montana in 2017 but has been present in geographic areas surrounding the state for some time.

State game managers have authorized killing as many as 157 mule deer in the hunt area. The hunt will go until the quota is met, or until Feb. 15.

Story continues below



Successful hunters are required to submit their deer for testing at FWP’s Havre office or the hunter check station at the rest stop on U.S. 2 in Chester.

Test results from deer taken in the hunter are due back within two weeks.

The Sage Creek Special Hunt is second special hunt authorized to monitor CWD. The first hunt is currently underway in south-central Montana.