

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for the valleys of Lewis & Clark County into Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect west of the Continental Divide for areas of freezing rain and higher mountain snow. The 24 hour temperature change shows an increase for many of the valley locations of western Montana, including Helena. This is an indication of the inversion weakening. A minor storm moving through tonight and Saturday will hopefully create enough wind and a pressure change to mix out the inversions. At the very least, the air quality will improve. Highs will warm into the 40s to near 50 for the lower elevations. The mountains will be in the 20s and 30s with snow showers, especially along the Continental Divide. Strong winds will blow across the prairies up to 40mph. Some snow will also cross the eastern end of the Hi-Line late at night, from around Havre through Malta over to Glasgow. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, mild, with a few snow showers in the mountains along and west of the Divide. Early next week, the valleys may develop inversions again while the plains stay breezy and mild. That’s until Wednesday, when a strong cold front should come through with widespread accumulating snow of a few inches.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz