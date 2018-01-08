

January Thaw 2018 is almost over. Snow and a lot of it will return to Big Sky Country through this week and weekend. While temperatures have largely been above average, temperatures will take quite a tumble as well. A few freezing rain showers are possible in the western valleys tonight. Between that and refreezing tonight, spotty slick spots will develop on the roads. Tuesday will be one more mild day, with highs in the 40s and even the 50s. Some valley locations and the mountains will be stuck in the 20s and 30s. A few scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers will move through during the day. Any rain will switch to snow late Tuesday night, and the snow will spread throughout the state into Wednesday morning. Several inches will accumulate by the time the snow tapers off later Wednesday. Temperatures will also drop off a cliff on Wednesday, with highs in the 0s and 10s. There will be a brief break in the snow on Wednesday night before another low pressure moves in on Thursday. Snow will increase and spread across the state by Thursday afternoon. Snow will continue to accumulate a few inches through Friday. Nearly a foot of snow could accumulate by Saturday in the lower elevations, with another 12-24″ in the mountains. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the 20s. Sunday, another weak system could come through with an additional couple inches of snow. Next week, several more days of snow are likely throughout much of the state. It’s only January!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist