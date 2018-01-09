KALISPELL – When most people think of weddings we think of them typically being held at churches or other venues like a hotel or ranch.

However, at Kalispell Regional Health Center the hospital is helping those who want to tie the knot who may be restricted by an illness.

Steve and Sydne Feuz got married Monday afternoon at Kalispell Regional Health Center.

The couple were high school sweethearts nearly 50 years ago when they met in Northern California before reconnecting here in Montana two years ago.

Story continues below



They planned to get married the year before, but Steve experienced some back pain, followed by terrible news.

“He says, you need to go get an MRI and a CAT scan. Then from there, it was, this is what you got. It’s not good news but, unfortunately, this is what you got,” said Feuz.

Steve was diagnosed with cancer and doctors told him there was nothing that could be done to save his life. Although the Feuz’s have had to deal with this difficult situation, they weren’t going to let it get in the way of their life plans.

“Well we had planned on getting married this year anyhow but with the illness diagnosed, well the time frame, I said well, let’s just move it up,” said Feuz.

All of this was possible because of the Spiritual Care Department at the hospital that tends to the spiritual and religious needs of patients.

The chaplain of the hospital — and officiant of the Feuz wedding — Darren Schwartz says he feels honored to be able to help these patients at a critical time in their life.

“You know I just get to be with people during some pretty special moments in their lives. Including sometimes the last few moments of their lives, and I count that as a privilege,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz’s work alongside the rest of the hospital staff that helped out doesn’t go unnoticed by their patients.

The Feuz’s wish the circumstances were better, but Steve says he is still feeling uplifted after marrying the love of his life.

“Emotionally this is a big lift, unfortunately, the circumstances could have been a little bit better but you deal with what you are dealt with. So, certainly a lot more than we ever expected to have here,” said Steve.

The Spiritual Care office is open Monday through Friday but the chaplains are available 24 hours a day to patients needs.

You can find more information at this link .

Reporting by Jack Ginsberg, MTN News