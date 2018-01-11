<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS- Great Falls residents are coming together to honor Larry Kiedrowski, who died earlier this week at the age of 71.

Art Taft was talking with Carrie Sunwall of the Great Falls Rescue Mission about building a memorial for Larry.

They thought about building a statue of Larry pushing one of his carts, and then Taft’s wife mentioned that Larry was a veteran.

So Taft posted to Facebook about getting Larry a tile at the Montana Veterans Memorial, and it took off from there.

“I think my favorite part is all the stories that people have about Larry. I have a few of my own, including that the guy was everywhere. You’d see him in this part of town in the morning, and in this part of town in the afternoon. People would keep saying, ‘Man, he is really out there in the weather. He’s a survivor.’ He was a tough guy.”

Taft says they have already raised more than enough money to be able to get a tile for Larry.

Cory Reeves, a Great Falls police officer who was a friend of Larry, says that Larry’s sister Becky confirmed that Larry served four years in the Air Force. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked for the National Guard for a period of time. Then he started working as a civilian airplane mechanic back at the Air Force Base.

If you would like to donate in Larry’s name, visit the Montana Veterans Memorial website.

Scroll down to read more about Larry: